Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.824-5.065 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE RACE opened at $218.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.