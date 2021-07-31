Diamondback Energy (FANG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock worth $3,946,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. TD Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

