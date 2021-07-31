Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Buys £13,751.46 in Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,395.48. The company has a market cap of £39.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RKT. Credit Agricole decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

