Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Insider Acquires £49,000 in Stock

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

EMG opened at GBX 197.95 ($2.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11. Man Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 534.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Man Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.93 ($2.51).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

