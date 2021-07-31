Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Insider Acquires £49,000 in Stock

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).
EMG opened at GBX 197.95 ($2.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11. Man Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 534.76.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Man Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.46%.
About Man Group
Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
