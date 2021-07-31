J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $191.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

JJSF stock opened at $164.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.66. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $120.69 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,826.65 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

