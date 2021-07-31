Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FinViz reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.48.

Shares of MSFT opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

