Tenable’s (TENB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Summit Insights

Summit Insights reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Tenable stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.51 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42. Tenable has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $8,271,229. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

