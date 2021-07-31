WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.090-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $961 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.20 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.30.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.34. 100,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,543. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $83.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

