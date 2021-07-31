Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 501 ($6.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 586.20 ($7.66).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Thursday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The stock has a market cap of £7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 519.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

