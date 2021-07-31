Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 3,842,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,135. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on CS shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

