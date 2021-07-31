Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$59.22. Dollarama shares last traded at C$58.75, with a volume of 449,653 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOL. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.95 billion and a PE ratio of 30.92.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$957.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.