Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRM. Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.13.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,498,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230,723. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

