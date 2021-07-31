Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.05. The stock had a trading volume of 280,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08. Visteon has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.