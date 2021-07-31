Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.
Shares of Visteon stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.05. The stock had a trading volume of 280,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08. Visteon has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.10 and a beta of 2.02.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
