Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Shares Down 1.2%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.51. 2,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 19,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Waterloo Brewing from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Waterloo Brewing from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.62%.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (TSE:WBR)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

