Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.480 EPS.

INVH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

