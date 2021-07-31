The Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.220 EPS.

SO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,143,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,664. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho restated an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

