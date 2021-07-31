Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hexcel Corp. ended the second quarter of 2021 on a mixed note, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues narrowly missing the same. It is implementing significant reductions in its U.S. workforce, as well as short-term cost-saving actions, to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, Hexcel and Safran expanded their contract for composite materials on commercial aircraft engines. Hexcel's shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, rapid COVID spread across the globe caused a notable decline in air travel, thereby hurting the company's operational results. Its commercial aerospace sales plunged 24.6% in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s industrial sales continued to be challenged by the pandemic’s impact and changes in its wind energy business.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

HXL traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -187.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after acquiring an additional 402,069 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after acquiring an additional 244,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,027,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Hexcel by 10.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after acquiring an additional 295,785 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

