NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44.

NGK Insulators Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGKIF)

NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.

