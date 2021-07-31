Alina (LON:ALNA) Trading Down 1.4%

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). 733 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.30 ($0.28).

The firm has a market cap of £4.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

About Alina (LON:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.