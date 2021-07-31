Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.98. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 250,470 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTEK. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 5.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth $40,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

