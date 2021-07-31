ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.07. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 1,656,127 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $18.50 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -1.27.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 161.38% and a negative net margin of 776.76%.

About ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band ? System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.

