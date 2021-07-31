Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.05.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

