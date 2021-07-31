TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0623 on Top Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $4.46 billion and $759.92 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000114 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001187 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

