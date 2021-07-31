Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 57,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,516,121.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $670,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,804 shares of company stock worth $17,033,385. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.