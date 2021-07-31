Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Shares Up 0.5%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8,051.00 and last traded at $8,050.00. 26 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,012.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8,168.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

