Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Trading 16.4% Higher

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL)’s share price traded up 16.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. 1,408,978 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Standard Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.20. The stock has a market cap of C$975.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

