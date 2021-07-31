Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. Dolby Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.570-$3.720 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.620 EPS.

DLB traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,283. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

