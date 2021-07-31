Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

Chart Industries stock traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,023. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.92.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.