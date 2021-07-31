Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.
Chart Industries stock traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,023. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.83.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.