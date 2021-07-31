Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

VIV traded up €0.44 ($0.52) on Friday, hitting €28.50 ($33.53). The company had a trading volume of 2,783,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.71.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

