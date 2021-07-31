Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%.

Shares of KL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,836. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KL. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.