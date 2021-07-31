Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Announces Earnings Results

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HESM traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,679. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $647.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

