Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Announces Earnings Results

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of HESM traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,679. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $647.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.17%.
In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
