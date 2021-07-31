CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.46. 1,670,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,912. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.36.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

