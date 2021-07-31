Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.650-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.54 billion-$9.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.45 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.50.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.80. 1,005,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,894. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $142.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,793. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

