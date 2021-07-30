Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.460-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $462.14.

POOL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $477.82. 270,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $452.10. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.79. Pool has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $484.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,211 shares of company stock worth $18,002,946. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

