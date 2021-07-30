Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

BWB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,415. The company has a market capitalization of $456.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

