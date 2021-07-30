Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Issues Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.39. 2,168,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,960. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $132.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

