Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. 844,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22.
In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.
About Apartment Income REIT
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
