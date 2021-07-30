Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. 844,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.