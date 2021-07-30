Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%.

TEX traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $47.92. 734,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.32. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

