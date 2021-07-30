Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FUPBY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 7,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,931. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUPBY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.