Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FUPBY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 7,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,931. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUPBY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

