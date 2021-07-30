GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 121.5% in July

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the June 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 406.5 days.

OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $$26.53 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45. GMO Internet has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Get GMO Internet alerts:

GMO Internet Company Profile

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.