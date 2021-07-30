Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IPGGF traded down 0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 1.50. 36,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,757. Imperium Group Global has a 1 year low of 0.95 and a 1 year high of 3.25.

Imperium Group Global Company Profile

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

