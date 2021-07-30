SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%.

SITC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,505. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -793.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,624 shares of company stock worth $2,113,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.