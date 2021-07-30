Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMLP. B. Riley downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.