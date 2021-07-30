Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.68. 1,333,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,513. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.