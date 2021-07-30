American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $282.80. 1,680,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,811. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.34. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get American Tower alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.54.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.