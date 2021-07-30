Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,904,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,709,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

