Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.500-$19.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.63 billion.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.73. The company had a trading volume of 927,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,394. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.12. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $394.60.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

