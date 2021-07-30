Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $9.24. 147,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.42. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.