Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.08. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Electricité de France’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on ECIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

