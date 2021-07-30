Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRSS remained flat at $$26.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,858. Crossroads Systems has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.93.

Crossroads Systems, Inc, a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

